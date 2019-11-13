Suspect in Sioux City armed robbery facing federal charges

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man charged with the armed robbery of a northside convenience store has been charged with a federal firearm violation.

A complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Sioux City charges Noah Pineda, 20, with one count of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of domestic violence.

Pineda is accused of robbing Sarg's Mini Mart, 1545 Indian Hills Drive, on Sept. 11.

According to court documents, Pineda entered the store at about 6:05 p.m., pointed a rifle at the clerk and demanded money. The clerk gave money to Pineda, who also took money from her purse before fleeing on foot.

Officers responding to the call located Pineda running into a nearby wooded area and apprehended him with the help of a K9.

Police recovered a loaded, sawed-off .22-caliber rifle they believe was used in the robbery. The money that was taken from the store also was recovered.