SIOUX CITY -- A tip from an ex-girlfriend and a search of a Facebook account led to the arrest of a Sioux City teenager suspected of committing a string of armed convenience store robberies.
Sioux City police arrested Troy Armell, 18, Wednesday at a home in the 4100 block of Ridge Avenue.
Assistant Woodbury County Attorney James Loomis on Thursday filed four counts of second-degree robbery and one count of commission of a specified unlawful activity against Armell, who is scheduled to be arraigned May 31 in Woodbury County District Court. Armell is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
Armell is accused of robbing Casey's General Store, 4301 Stone Ave., on Nov. 6; Central Mart, 2501 Floyd Blvd., on Nov. 24; the Casey's store a second time on Nov. 29; and White Oak Station, 2626 Court St., on Jan. 23. All the robberies were committed by a person armed with an assault-style rifle, according to a complaint filed in the case.
During the police investigation, the complaint said, police received a tip from a woman who identified herself as Armell's on-again, off-again girlfriend, who told investigators during a later interview that Armell told her he committed the robberies while high on drugs and that he stole a total of approximately $2,000.
After obtaining a search warrant for Armell's Facebook page, the complaint said, police viewed pictures of Armell wearing Vans shoes matching those the suspect was wearing in surveillance videos and adidas running pants that were similar to those seen in one of the videos. Another photo showed Armell holding a bottle of 1800 Reposado tequila, consistent with a bottle stolen during one of the robberies.