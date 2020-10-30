Suspect in Sioux City murder charged with biting jail inmate's ear

SIOUX CITY -- A Carroll, Iowa, man awaiting trial for the death a Sioux City homeowner has been charged with biting a fellow jail inmate's ear.

Gary Dains Jr., 46, is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Woodbury County District Court on one count of willful injury causing serious injury.

According to a complaint filed in the case, Dains got into an argument with another jail inmate over a card game on Oct. 7. The inmate told investigators he went to his cell, and a short time later Dains entered his cell, pushed him into the wall and attempted to gouge his right eye out, causing serious injury.

Dains then bit the man's right ear, leaving teeth marks and ripping the ear lobe from top to bottom.

The inmate was transported to UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's for treatment.