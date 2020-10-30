Suspect in Sioux City murder charged with biting jail inmate's ear

SIOUX CITY -- A Carroll, Iowa, man awaiting trial for the death a Sioux City homeowner has been charged with biting a fellow jail inmate's ear.
Gary Dains Jr., 46, is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Woodbury County District Court on one count of willful injury causing serious injury.
According to a complaint filed in the case, Dains got into an argument with another jail inmate over a card game on Oct. 7. The inmate told investigators he went to his cell, and a short time later Dains entered his cell, pushed him into the wall and attempted to gouge his right eye out, causing serious injury.
Dains then bit the man's right ear, leaving teeth marks and ripping the ear lobe from top to bottom.
The inmate was transported to UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's for treatment.
Dains is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $1.035 million bond. He has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, commission of a specified unlawful activity, second-degree theft and first-degree burglary for the July 16, 2019, death of Paul Smith. Dains is accused of killing Smith, 65, during a fight after he broke into Smith's home at 314 20th St. and later took $120 and Smith's Ford Explorer.
An autopsy report listed the cause of death as blunt-force injuries to the head and neck. Strangulation also was a "probable component," the report said.
Police found Smith's body after responding to a call from Dains' estranged wife, who rented another room in Smith's building and said she was worried because she hadn't seen him for a while and witnessed Dains driving Smith's vehicle.
During a hearing Friday, public defender Joseph Reedy told District Judge Jeffrey Poulson that Dains does not intend to waive his right to a speedy trial ahead of the Jan. 5 trial deadline. Poulson directed the prosecution and defense to work with court administration to schedule a firm trial date prior to the deadline.
Dains also faces a second-degree burglary charge in a separate case for a break-in at Smith's home eight days before he was killed.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.