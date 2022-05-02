 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Suspect in Sioux City shooting pleads not guilty of attempted murder

  • 0

SIOUX CITY -- A man who was shot after allegedly firing shots into a Sioux City apartment has pleaded not guilty of attempted murder.

Ethan Hewitt, 23, of Sioux City, also entered his pleas Monday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, attempted first-degree burglary, going armed with intent and felon in possession of a firearm.

Ethan Hewitt mug

Hewitt

A resident of an apartment in the 1600 block of Nebraska Street called police in the early morning hours of March 21, when Hewitt is accused of firing several shots, one of them entering a neighboring apartment and the others entering the victim's home. The apartment resident returned fire with a legally owned firearm, striking Hewitt.

Hewitt was arrested April 15 after spending several days in the hospital recovering from his gunshot wound.

The apartment resident and Hewitt had an ongoing feud because they both had a previous relationship with the same woman, court documents said.

People are also reading…

The man who shot Hewitt has not been charged.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Sioux City police grappling with 'rash' of shootings

Sioux City police grappling with 'rash' of shootings

Officers responded to 22 shots fired calls between March 1 and April 6, according to data provided by the Sioux City Police Department. Some of those reports led police to open 10 shooting investigations, which have resulted in four arrests. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Two brothers share experience with Kansas tornado

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News