Suspect in Sioux City shooting pleads not guilty of attempted murder

SIOUX CITY -- A man who was shot after allegedly firing shots into a Sioux City apartment has pleaded not guilty of attempted murder.

Ethan Hewitt, 23, of Sioux City, also entered his pleas Monday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, attempted first-degree burglary, going armed with intent and felon in possession of a firearm.

A resident of an apartment in the 1600 block of Nebraska Street called police in the early morning hours of March 21, when Hewitt is accused of firing several shots, one of them entering a neighboring apartment and the others entering the victim's home. The apartment resident returned fire with a legally owned firearm, striking Hewitt.

Hewitt was arrested April 15 after spending several days in the hospital recovering from his gunshot wound.

The apartment resident and Hewitt had an ongoing feud because they both had a previous relationship with the same woman, court documents said.

The man who shot Hewitt has not been charged.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.