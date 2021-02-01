Suspect in Sioux City shooting pleads not guilty to murder

Anthony Bauer, 18, of Sioux City, faces the same charges as Carlos and Christopher Morales and has yet to enter his plea.

If found guilty of first-degree murder, the three would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

Liliana Gutierrez, 20, of Sioux City, who is accused of driving the three to and from the house, was formally charged Monday with intimidation with a dangerous weapon and three counts of reckless use of a firearm. Her arraignment was set for Feb. 12.

All four remain in custody.

Christopher Morales was arrested in possession of a 9mm handgun that has been linked to the shooting. Police continue to search for a second handgun and an assault-style rifle also believed to have been used.

