Suspect in Sioux City Walgreens robberies arrested

SIOUX CITY -- A Macy, Nebraska, woman believed to have been involved in robberies at two Sioux City Walgreens stores is in custody.

Sioux City police arrested Tarisha Grant Wednesday on two counts of first-degree robbery. Grant, 29, is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $75,300 bond.

She and Chastyn Tyndall are suspected of robbing the Walgreens at 4650 Morningside Ave. at 10:52 p.m. Friday and the Walgreens at 1900 Hamilton Blvd. at 12:29 a.m. Saturday.

They are accused of taking a phone charger, alcohol and a pair of socks from the Morningside store after Tyndall displayed a knife to a clerk.

Tyndall is accused of threatening a clerk with a knife at the Hamilton Boulevard store and demanding a bottle of Crown Royal whisky from behind the counter and taking cash from the register. Grant is accused of grabbing alcohol and gum before they ran from the store.

No one was injured in either incident.