Suspect pleads not guilty to second shooting incident

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man charged with attempted murder has pleaded not guilty to a charge from a second incident in which shots were fired.

Ethan Hewitt, 23, entered his written plea Friday in Woodbury County District Court to a charge of felon in possession of a firearm.

He was arrested May 1, after a call of shots fired in the 100 block of Cecilia Street. Officers responding to the call located and stopped a car described by witnesses and detained three occupants, including Hewitt, who was a passenger. Officers found a 9mm firearm under the seat in which Hewitt had been sitting and 11 empty shell casings inside the car. The driver was charged with operating while intoxicated, and the third occupant was not charged.

Hewitt has pleaded not guilty of attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, attempted first-degree burglary, going armed with intent and felon in possession of a firearm in connection with a March 21 shooting in the 1600 block of Nebraska Street. He is charged with firing shots into the Nebraska Street apartment building. A resident of the targeted apartment returned fire with a legally owned firearm, striking Hewitt, who was arrested April 15 after spending several days in the hospital recovering from his gunshot wound.

The apartment resident and Hewitt had an ongoing feud because they both had a previous relationship with the same woman, court documents said.

The man who shot Hewitt has not been charged.

