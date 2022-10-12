Suspected human remains found in Clinton landfill determined to be medical replica

Suspected human remains found in the Clinton County Landfill Saturday, Oct. 8, are a "professional grade, medical replica" of a human femur.

A forensic anthropologist worked with the office of the Iowa State Medical Examiner and determined the makeup of the suspected remains.

According to a news release, the forensic anthropologist described the suspected bone as being "made to look as real as possible, from casts of actual bones."

The investigation related to the suspected human remains is closed.