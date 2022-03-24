Sutherland man gets 111 months in federal prison for selling meth while on release for prior drug charge

SIOUX CITY -- A Sutherland, Iowa, man has been sentenced to federal prison for selling methamphetamine while he was on supervised release from a previous drug conviction.

Dustin Martinez, 33, pleaded guilty in October to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine for selling the drug from 2019 through March. He was convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in 2016 and was on supervised release at the time he committed his most recent offense.