Sutherland man gets probation for vehicle thefts

PRIMGHAR, Iowa -- A Sutherland, Iowa, man arrested after a December car chase and charged with stealing several vehicles in two Northwest Iowa counties has been sentenced to time already served in jail and probation.

Bradley Kots, 24, pleaded guilty Wednesday in O'Brien County District Court to a reduced charge of third-degree theft and, in a separate case, conspiracy to manufacture, deliver and/or possess with the intent to deliver a controlled substance.

District Judge Charles Borth sentenced Kots according to terms of a plea agreement to a suspended 10-year prison sentence and two years probation on the drug charge and 210 days jail, with credit for time previously served, and two years probation on the theft charge. Numerous other charges were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Kots was arrested Dec. 13 after a pursuit in which he was driving a Dodge Journey that had been reported stolen in Spencer, Iowa. He had previously been arrested in October in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana. He also was accused of stealing at least three other vehicles in O'Brien County.

Kots also was charged in Cherokee County with stealing two vehicles there. He pleaded guilty Friday to first-degree theft and burglary of an unoccupied motor vehicle. According to court documents, he will receive a suspended five-year prison sentence and be placed on probation for five years.

