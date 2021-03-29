Sutherland man pleads guilty to OWI for fatal crash

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.

PRIMGHAR, Iowa -- A Sutherland, Iowa, man has pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated in connection with a 2019 fatal crash near Primghar and must spend 60 days on electronic monitoring.

Joshua Mahler, 42, pleaded guilty Thursday in O'Brien County District Court to first-offense operating while intoxicated, a serious misdemeanor.

Following terms of a plea agreement, District Associate Judge Ann Gales sentenced Mahler to 180 days in jail, suspending all but 60 days. In lieu of serving the time in jail, Mahler will serve the 60 days on electronic monitoring. He will serve one year on probation, pay a $1,250 fine and undergo a substance abuse evaluation. His driver's license will be suspended for 180 days.

Investigators determined Mahler was impaired at the time of the Oct. 6, 2019, crash in which Jerome Schueller, 61, was killed.

Schueller was westbound on 380th Street in a Polaris Ranger utility vehicle when it was struck on the driver's side at the intersection of 380th Street and Roosevelt Avenue by a northbound Chevrolet Blazer driven by Mahler.

Two boys, ages 6 and 8, who were riding with Schueller, were injured. Mahler and his passenger were not injured.

Blood and urine specimens collected from Mahler were positive for the presence of controlled substances.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.