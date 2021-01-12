 Skip to main content
Sutherland man pleads not guilty to vehicle thefts
Sutherland man pleads not guilty to vehicle thefts

PRIMGHAR, Iowa -- A Sutherland, Iowa, man arrested after a December car chase has pleaded not guilty to the theft of two vehicles.

Bradley Kots, 24, entered his written plea Tuesday in O'Brien County District Court to two counts of second-degree theft and single counts of eluding, possession of a controlled substance and operating while intoxicated.

According to court documents, Kots stole a Nissan Maxima in Sheldon, Iowa, on Dec. 8. That car was later located in Worthington, Minnesota.

Sheriff's deputies arrested Kots on Dec. 13 after a pursuit in which he was driving a Dodge Journey that had been reported stolen in Spencer, Iowa. The pursuit ended when Kots drove into a ditch. Deputies found methamphetamine residue on a digital scale inside the vehicle.

Kots also faces drug possession charges in a separate case in O'Brien County.

He also is charged in separate Cherokee County cases with stealing a pickup truck in September and being found in possession of stolen property.

