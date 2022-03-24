 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sutherland man sentenced to federal prison for selling meth

  • 0

SIOUX CITY -- A Sutherland, Iowa, man has been sentenced to federal prison for selling methamphetamine while he was on supervised release from a previous drug conviction.

Dustin Martinez, 33, pleaded guilty in October to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine for selling the drug from 2019 through March. He was convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in 2016 and was on supervised release at the time he committed his most recent offense.

He was sentenced March 17 in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to 111 months in prison -- 87 months for the newest charge and 24 months for violating conditions of his supervised release.

$1 for 13 weeks
Stock crime court gavel judge

Courtroom gavel and law books
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

UNSC rejects Russia humanitarian resolution on Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News