SIOUX CITY -- Police are investigating a single vehicle accident that involved an SUV striking two Westside buildings, early Thursday morning.

At approximately 1:48 a.m., officers responded to the accident, which occurred at West Third and Kansas streets.

Investigators determined that a mid-sized SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed while driving westbound on Third Street across Wesley Parkway. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle while making a sharp turn at Kansas Street.

According to a news release, the SUV struck a building at 101 West Third St., crossing the street before striking a building at 100 West Third St.

There were no injuries to either of the two occupants of the SUV or any of the residents in either building.

Police say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash and that the investigation is ongoing.

