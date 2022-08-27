Tayvon Davis hit with life in prison for Sioux City toddler's death

SIOUX CITY — Through depression and fear, Shannon Myers waited four years for Friday.

Finally, she told Tayvon Davis, she could begin to move on, knowing he would spend the rest of his life in prison for killing her daughter, Maelynn.

"For four years, I let you ruin my life," she said, reading her victim impact statement at Davis' sentencing hearing. "That's over now. I won't let you or anyone associated with you ruin my life.

"I will never forgive you."

Davis received a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole for the August 2018 death of 19-month-old Maelynn, who never regained consciousness after Davis and Maelynn's grandmother rushed the unresponsive girl to a Sioux City emergency room. She died three days later at an Omaha hospital.

A Woodbury County jury in June found Davis, 26, of Sioux City, guilty of first-degree murder, child endangerment resulting in the death of a child and multiple acts of child endangerment. He was sentenced to 50 years for the multiple acts of child endangerment charge, which District Judge Tod Deck ordered to be served concurrent with his life sentence. The other child endangerment charge was merged, by law, with the murder charge at sentencing. Davis also was ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution to Maelynn's estate.

Davis declined his opportunity to speak before he was sentenced. As he was led from the courtroom after the hearing, he nodded toward his mother and other friends and relatives, who waved to him from their seats in the courtroom. After exiting, they shared long, tearful hugs before exiting the courthouse.

Public defender Jennifer Solberg declined to comment other than to say she would immediately appeal the verdict. Deck on Friday denied her motion for a new trial.

During the six-day trial, prosecutors used witness testimony and evidence to show that Davis injured Maelynn numerous times while watching her in the apartment he shared with Myers, who he was dating at the time. The girl's health had deteriorated in the three weeks prior to her death, a time period in which Davis spent more time watching the girl alone while Myers was at work. During that time, Myers and her mother, Jaime Myers, took the girl to doctors repeatedly for illnesses and other physical ailments they struggled to diagnose.

On Aug. 22, 2018, Davis ran to Jaime Myers' apartment carrying an unconscious Maelynn. He later told investigators he had given the girl a bath to calm her down because she had been fussy, and she stopped breathing when he dropped her after the bath.

Prosecutors said the death was the result of weeks of abuse by Davis. The defense argued that Maelynn was alone with others, including Shannon and Jaime Myers, during that same time.

A medical examiner ruled Maelynn's death a homicide caused by blunt-force injuries. The girl's injuries included bruising on her forehead and back, bleeding throughout the brain, a torn blood vessel to her left kidney, hemorrhaging in both eyes, the abdomen and in neck muscles, bone fractures -- both new and healing -- in both legs, an arm, two vertebrae and several ribs.

The state's medical experts testified the injuries were caused by trauma. A defense expert disagreed, offering alternative medical explanations to show the injuries were accidental or occurred naturally because Maelynn had stopped breathing for several minutes before she was revived in the emergency room.

Shannon Myers said Friday that Maelynn's heart was the only organ that could be donated because the others were considered to be evidence. She said she can imagine the happiness the family of the little boy who received her daughter's heart must feel. Though her heart beats on, she remains gone.

"I will never forget all the memories I have because that's all I have left," Myers said to Davis. "My brain will never wrap around the fact you killed my precious petunia."