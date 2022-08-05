Teacher pleads not guilty of enticing minor for sex

SIOUX CITY — A teacher who propositioned a 14-year-old girl for sex has pleaded not guilty.

Andrew Heller, 38, of Sergeant Bluff, entered his written plea Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of enticing away a minor and prostitution.

At the time of his arrest, Heller was a social studies teacher at Wynot, Nebraska, Public Schools. His photo and name no longer appear on the school district's website. School authorities could not be reached to confirm his employment status.

According to court documents, FBI investigators had been monitoring communications between Heller and the 14-year-old, in which Heller asked her for sex and offered her $200.

When Heller was arrested on July 14, authorities found alcoholic beverages meant to be shared with the girl, a box of condoms and more than $200 in cash. During an interview with authorities after his arrest, Heller admitted he knew the girl was 14 and said he had intended to pay her for sex.