Teen arrested for July shooting incident in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- A Winnebago, Nebraska, man was arrested Monday in connection with a July shooting incident in Sioux City.

Rosalio Rios Jr., 19, was being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $15,000 bond. He faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and going armed with intent.

Rios is accused of firing a shot and hitting a parked car on July 10 in the 400 block of West Fourth Street.

According to a complaint filed in Woodbury County District Court, a female victim was moving out of her apartment there, and her 4-year-old child was seated in the back seat of her vehicle. The woman said Rios and four other males approached her as she was standing at the trunk of her car. Rios and another man lifted up their shirts to display guns in their waistbands.

Rios, who is the woman's cousin, fired a single shot, striking the woman's car on the front door on the passenger side. The woman, who according to the complaint has a concealed carry permit, pulled her own gun from a backpack inside the car and returned fire before fleeing the scene in her car with her child.

Officers investigating the incident recovered five shell casings at the scene from the woman's gun. Another shell casing was later found by the apartment manager and turned over to police.

