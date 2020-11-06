Teen boy arrested for convenience store knife robbery in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City police arrested a teen boy on a robbery charge, saying he took cash from a convenience store after displaying a knife to the clerk.

A Sioux City Police Department release said the incident took place at Sarg's Mini Mart, 2329 W. Second St, after 10 p.m. Thursday. Police said a 16-year-old boy entered the business, displayed a knife and demanded money.

He took an undisclosed amount of cash, and fled in a vehicle.

Officers on Friday found the culprit and arrested him on a charge of first-degree robbery. Due to the boy being a juvenile, officers are not releasing his name.

