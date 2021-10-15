Teen charged in downtown Sioux City shooting pleads not guilty

Word is accused of shooting a man who was attempting to break up an attack on his sister during a Sept. 24 altercation in the 200 block of Nebraska Street.

According to court documents, Word was among people in a car with Miracle Walls and Joy Scott following another woman with whom they had an ongoing feud. They blocked her path on an access road, and Scott and Walls opened the woman's car door and assaulted her. Before the woman was stopped, she had called her brother, who arrived on the scene and tried to break up the fight before he was shot.