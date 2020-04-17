Teen charged with fatal Mapleton shooting faces sexual abuse charges

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ONAWA, Iowa -- An Onawa teenager charged with murder for fatally shooting another teen now faces accusations that he sexually assaulted seven girls.

Jay Lee Neubaum, 17, was arrested Monday on seven counts of third-degree sexual abuse. He posted a $70,000 surety bond on Thursday and was released from the Woodbury County Juvenile Detention Center in Sioux City, where he had been held since his March 27 arrest for the shooting death of 16-year-old Joseph Hopkins in Mapleton, Iowa.

Neubaum earlier this week pleaded not guilty in Monona District Court to first-degree murder. He posted a $50,000 surety bond to secure his release from custody in that case.

Complaints filed Monday accuse Neubaum of raping six teenage girls and forcing sexual contact with the seventh. The girls ranged in age from 13 to 16. The alleged incidents occurred in September, November, February and March in Mapleton, some at the home where Neubaum was staying at the time and some at the alleged victims' homes. One of the incidents occurred inside a vehicle.