Teen charged with fatal Mapleton shooting faces sexual abuse charges

ONAWA, Iowa -- An Onawa teenager charged with murder for fatally shooting another teen now faces accusations that he sexually assaulted seven girls.
Jay Lee Neubaum, 17, was arrested Monday on seven counts of third-degree sexual abuse. He posted a $70,000 surety bond on Thursday and was released from the Woodbury County Juvenile Detention Center in Sioux City, where he had been held since his March 27 arrest for the shooting death of 16-year-old Joseph Hopkins in Mapleton, Iowa.
Neubaum earlier this week pleaded not guilty in Monona District Court to first-degree murder. He posted a $50,000 surety bond to secure his release from custody in that case.
Complaints filed Monday accuse Neubaum of raping six teenage girls and forcing sexual contact with the seventh. The girls ranged in age from 13 to 16. The alleged incidents occurred in September, November, February and March in Mapleton, some at the home where Neubaum was staying at the time and some at the alleged victims' homes. One of the incidents occurred inside a vehicle.
In the complaints, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation special agent Matthew Burns said Neubaum told some of the witnesses who have been interviewed that he had sex with some of the girls. Burns said victims and witnesses spoke of Neubaum forcing sexual contact with teenage girls ranging from kissing and groping to sexual intercourse.
Burns said that during a March 23 interview, Neubaum repeatedly denied ever having sex or engaging in sexual activity with the girls or any other person.
Monona County Attorney Ian McConeghey alluded to the sexual assault investigation during a hearing last week in which he resisted a defense request to reduce Neubaum's bond in the murder case. A judge later reduced the bond to $50,000, saying the initial $1 million bond was excessive.
Hopkins is accused of shooting Hopkins on Jan. 31 in a garage in the 300 block of South Fifth Street in Mapleton. According to court documents, Neubaum became angry with Hopkins because he and another teen would not stop playing with an unloaded shotgun. Neubaum retrieved a loaded shotgun from the demolition derby car on which they were working and fired a single shot, striking Hopkins in the head, court documents said.
Neubaum's attorney is seeking to have Neubaum tried as a juvenile rather than as an adult. A hearing on that matter is scheduled for June 1.
