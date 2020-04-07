Teen formally charged with murder for Mapleton shooting

Lau previously filed a motion to have Neubaum tried as a juvenile rather than as an adult. A hearing in that matter is scheduled for June 1.

Mapleton police responded to a report of a shooting on Jan. 31 at a garage in the 300 block of South Fifth Street, where Neubaum lived with his grandmother.

According to court documents, Neubaum, Hopkins and two 14-year-old boys were working on a demolition derby car when Neubaum became upset after Hopkins and one of the teens would not stop playing with an unloaded shotgun. Neubaum then retrieved a loaded shotgun from the car and shot Hopkins, who died of a single gunshot wound to the head.

Neubaum was arrested and charged on March 27.

