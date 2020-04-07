Teen formally charged with murder for Mapleton shooting

-
ONAWA, Iowa -- The attorney for a boy charged with the shooting death of a Mapleton, Iowa, teenager has asked that his bond be reduced, a day after a formal charge of first-degree murder was filed.
Public defender Laury Lau on Tuesday said in a motion that Jay Lee Neubaum's current $1 million bond is excessive. Neubaum, 17, is being held at the Woodbury County Juvenile Detention Center in Sioux City.
Monona County Attorney Ian McConeghey on Monday filed a trial information that contained the first-degree murder charge against Neubaum, who is accused of shooting 16-year-old Joseph Hopkins, in January.
No new details about the case were contained in the document, which said that Neubaum, "Having malice aforethought, willfully, deliberately and with premeditation ..." killed Hopkins.
District Judge Jeffrey Poulson scheduled Neubaum's arraignment for May 4 in Monona County District Court.
Lau previously filed a motion to have Neubaum tried as a juvenile rather than as an adult. A hearing in that matter is scheduled for June 1.
Mapleton police responded to a report of a shooting on Jan. 31 at a garage in the 300 block of South Fifth Street, where Neubaum lived with his grandmother.
According to court documents, Neubaum, Hopkins and two 14-year-old boys were working on a demolition derby car when Neubaum became upset after Hopkins and one of the teens would not stop playing with an unloaded shotgun. Neubaum then retrieved a loaded shotgun from the car and shot Hopkins, who died of a single gunshot wound to the head.
Neubaum was arrested and charged on March 27.
