Teen found not guilty of weapon charges from Sioux City shooting

SIOUX CITY -- A Woodbury County jury on Friday found a Winnebago, Nebraska, man not guilty of charges connected to a July shooting incident in Sioux City.
Rosalio Rios Jr., 19, had been charged in Woodbury County District Court with intimidation with a dangerous weapon and going armed with intent.
Rios was accused of firing a shot and hitting a parked car on July 10 in the 400 block of West Fourth Street.
According to court documents, Rios and four other males approached a woman who was moving out of her apartment there, and her 4-year-old child was seated in the back seat of her vehicle.
Rios, who is the woman's cousin, was charged with firing a single shot that struck the woman's car. The woman, who according court documents has a concealed carry permit, pulled a gun from a backpack inside the car and returned fire before fleeing the scene in her car with her child. No one was injured.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
