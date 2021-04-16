 Skip to main content
Teen found not guilty of weapon charges from Sioux City shooting
Teen found not guilty of weapon charges from Sioux City shooting

SIOUX CITY -- A Woodbury County jury on Friday found a Winnebago, Nebraska, man not guilty of charges connected to a July shooting incident in Sioux City.

Rosalio Rios Jr. mugshot

Rios

Rosalio Rios Jr., 19, had been charged in Woodbury County District Court with intimidation with a dangerous weapon and going armed with intent.

Rios was accused of firing a shot and hitting a parked car on July 10 in the 400 block of West Fourth Street.

According to court documents, Rios and four other males approached a woman who was moving out of her apartment there, and her 4-year-old child was seated in the back seat of her vehicle.

Rios, who is the woman's cousin, was charged with firing a single shot that struck the woman's car. The woman, who according court documents has a concealed carry permit, pulled a gun from a backpack inside the car and returned fire before fleeing the scene in her car with her child. No one was injured.

