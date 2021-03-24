 Skip to main content
Teen, juveniles charged with stealing pickup in Sioux City
Teen, juveniles charged with stealing pickup in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- An 18-year-old and three juveniles suspected of going on a burglary spree were arrested late Tuesday after Sioux City police stopped them driving a stolen pickup truck.

Jordan Moerman-Knibbe, of Bettendorf, Iowa, and the three juveniles had run away from a treatment facility in the 3500 block of West Fourth Street at about 5 p.m.

According to court documents, at about 11:15 p.m., the four got into a BMW parked in the 2600 block of Isabella Street looking for items to steal. They then drove away with a 2021 Dodge Ram pickup parked at the same home. They were arrested after police pulled them over at West Third Street and Hamilton Boulevard.

Moerman-Knibbe was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on charges of first-degree theft and third-degree burglary.

The four also are accused of stealing alcohol earlier in the night from a Riverside Boulevard business and are suspected of breaking into other vehicles prior to taking the pickup.

Jordan Moerman-Knibbe mugshot

Moerman-Knibbe

 Provided by Woodbury County Sheriff's Office
