Teen, juveniles charged with stealing pickup in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- An 18-year-old and three juveniles suspected of going on a burglary spree were arrested late Tuesday after Sioux City police stopped them driving a stolen pickup truck.
Jordan Moerman-Knibbe, of Bettendorf, Iowa, and the three juveniles had run away from a treatment facility in the 3500 block of West Fourth Street at about 5 p.m.
According to court documents, at about 11:15 p.m., the four got into a BMW parked in the 2600 block of Isabella Street looking for items to steal. They then drove away with a 2021 Dodge Ram pickup parked at the same home. They were arrested after police pulled them over at West Third Street and Hamilton Boulevard.
Moerman-Knibbe was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on charges of first-degree theft and third-degree burglary.
The four also are accused of stealing alcohol earlier in the night from a Riverside Boulevard business and are suspected of breaking into other vehicles prior to taking the pickup.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.