SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City teenager was sentenced Friday to probation for having sexual contact with a 3-year-old girl.
Amari Dean, 18, had earlier pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to one count of second-degree sexual abuse.
District Judge Jeffrey Neary sentenced Dean to a deferred judgment and placed him on probation for five years. Dean will be subject to electronic monitoring during his probation. He also must register with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry for 10 years and complete sex offender treatment. Under terms of a deferred judgment, if Dean successfully completes his probation, the conviction will be removed from his record.
According to court documents, Dean was babysitting the girl on June 30, 2017, when he removed the child's pants and underwear and performed sex acts on her.