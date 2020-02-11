Teen pleads guilty to providing alcohol to driver in fatal hit and run

DAKOTA CITY -- A South Sioux City teenager pleaded guilty Tuesday to a lesser charge of providing tequila to a woman who later struck and killed a pedestrian with her car.
As part of a plea agreement, Joel Perea Duenas, 19, entered his plea to procuring alcohol for a minor, a Class I misdemeanor. The charge was reduced from a felony charge of procuring alcohol for a minor resulting in serious bodily injury or death.
According to terms of the plea agreement, prosecuting and defense attorneys will recommend Perea Duenas be sentenced to 10 days in jail and 12 months on probation. He also would pay a $500 fine and complete 30 hours of community service.
Sentencing was scheduled for April 14 in Dakota County District Court. Perea Duenas must undergo a substance abuse evaluation before then.
At Tuesday's plea hearing, Perea Duenas admitted that Maria Gonzalez-Diego hung out at his house for three hours drinking tequila on June 24. Later in the evening, Gonzalez-Diego, 20, struck Antonia Lopez De Ramirez in the intersection of East 15th and B streets in South Sioux City. Lopez De Ramirez, 62, died later at a hospital.
Gonzalez-Diego was arrested for second-offense operating while intoxicated a short time later in Sioux City after witnesses saw her car swerving and almost striking other vehicles. A preliminary breath test showed her blood alcohol content at 0.292 percent, more than three times above the legal limit of 0.08 percent. Police used debris from Gonzalez-Diego's car in the street intersection to link her to the hit and run.
Gonzalez-Diego pleaded guilty in December in Dakota County to motor vehicle homicide and faces a prison sentence of up to 50 years. She's scheduled to be sentenced in March.
She also pleaded guilty to OWI in Woodbury County and awaits sentencing.