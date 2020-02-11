Teen pleads guilty to providing alcohol to driver in fatal hit and run

DAKOTA CITY -- A South Sioux City teenager pleaded guilty Tuesday to a lesser charge of providing tequila to a woman who later struck and killed a pedestrian with her car.

As part of a plea agreement, Joel Perea Duenas, 19, entered his plea to procuring alcohol for a minor, a Class I misdemeanor. The charge was reduced from a felony charge of procuring alcohol for a minor resulting in serious bodily injury or death.

According to terms of the plea agreement, prosecuting and defense attorneys will recommend Perea Duenas be sentenced to 10 days in jail and 12 months on probation. He also would pay a $500 fine and complete 30 hours of community service.

Sentencing was scheduled for April 14 in Dakota County District Court. Perea Duenas must undergo a substance abuse evaluation before then.