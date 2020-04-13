Teen pleads not guilty to shooting Mapleton teenager

ONAWA, Iowa -- An Onawa teenager has pleaded not guilty to the fatal shooting of a Mapleton, Iowa, teenager.
Jay Lee Neubaum, 17, entered his written plea Monday in Woodbury County District Court to a charge of first-degree murder. A trial date has not yet been set.
Neubaum is charged with the Jan. 31 shooting death of 16-year-old Joseph Hopkins in Mapleton. According to court documents, he remains in custody on a $50,000 bond in the Woodbury County Juvenile Detention Center in Sioux City, where he has been held since his March 27 arrest. A judge on Friday reduced Neubaum's bond, saying the previous $1 million bond amount was excessive.
According to court documents, Neubaum, Hopkins and two 14-year-old boys were working on a demolition derby car in a detached garage in the 300 block of South Fifth Street, where Neubaum was living with his grandmother. Neubaum became upset after Hopkins and one of the boys would not stop playing with an unloaded shotgun. Neubaum is accused of retrieving a loaded shotgun from the car and shooting Hopkins, who died of a single gunshot wound to the head.
Prior to his arrest, Neubaum was living with his mother in Onawa.
Neubaum's attorney has filed a motion to have Neubaum tried as a juvenile rather than as an adult. A hearing on that matter is scheduled for June 1.
If found guilty of first-degree murder as an adult, Neubaum would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.