Teen pleads not guilty to shooting Mapleton teenager

According to court documents, Neubaum, Hopkins and two 14-year-old boys were working on a demolition derby car in a detached garage in the 300 block of South Fifth Street, where Neubaum was living with his grandmother. Neubaum became upset after Hopkins and one of the boys would not stop playing with an unloaded shotgun. Neubaum is accused of retrieving a loaded shotgun from the car and shooting Hopkins, who died of a single gunshot wound to the head.