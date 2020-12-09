 Skip to main content
Teen pleads not guilty to Sioux City shooting
Teen pleads not guilty to Sioux City shooting

SIOUX CITY -- A Winnebago, Nebraska, man has pleaded not guilty to a July shooting incident in Sioux City.

Rosalio Rios Jr., 19, entered his written plea Tuesday in Woodbury County District Court to intimidation with a dangerous weapon and going armed with intent.

Rosalio Rios Jr. mugshot

Rios

Rios is accused of firing a shot and hitting a parked car on July 10 in the 400 block of West Fourth Street.

According to court documents, Rios and four other males approached a woman who was moving out of her apartment there, and her 4-year-old child was seated in the back seat of her vehicle.

Rios, who is the woman's cousin, fired a single shot, striking the woman's car on the front door on the passenger side. The woman, who according to the complaint has a concealed carry permit, pulled a gun from a backpack inside the car and returned fire before fleeing the scene in her car with her child.

