Teen recounts sexual assault as trial begins for Mapleton teen charged with 10 counts of third-degree sexual abuse

ONAWA, Iowa -- Mapleton Police Chief Jared Clausen recalled being asked to visit Jay Lee Neubaum's home on March 12, 2020.

Clausen said Neubaum and his father wanted to report a beating.

"Jay Lee said he was beat up at work," Clausen testified Tuesday. "When I asked Jay Lee why it happened, he said it was because the boys who beat him up thought he had sexually assaulted their friend."

The police chief said he began investigating potential cases of sexual abuse after learning of Neubaum's beating.

Clausen was the first witness called by prosecutors as Neubaum's trial for sexually abusing seven teenage girls got underway in Monona County District Court in Onawa.

Neubaum, 18, is charged with 10 counts of third-degree sexual abuse for the alleged sexual assault of six girls, and forced sexual contact with a seventh. He is accused of assaulting the girls, ranging in age from 13 to 16, from August 2019 through March 2020, in Mapleton.

Neubaum faces two counts in the case of three of the girls. He is charged with one count each for each other four incidents. Each sexual abuse counts carries a 10-year prison sentence.

Matthew Burns, a special agent for the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, testified Tuesday that Neubaum repeatedly denied the allegations to both Clausen and himself.

"Jay Lee always maintained he was a virgin," Burns testified.

In May, a Monona County jury found Neubaum guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Joseph Hopkins, 16, of Mapleton. Neubaum is currently serving a 50-year prison term on that offense.

Shortly after Hopkins' death, a then-15-year-old girl began driving Neubaum to and from school.

"Joe was a friend of mine but I felt badly for Jay Lee," the now 17-year-old high school senior testified Tuesday. "I wanted to find out what really happened."

The girl said Neubaum wasn't forthcoming about the incident until March 4, 2020.

"Jay Lee said in a Snapchat that he'd tell me what happened when I picked him for school," she testified.

When the girl arrived, she waited in Neubaum's bedroom. Instead of talking about their friend, Neubaum allegedly hit her in the chest on his bed.

Too frightened to leave, the girl said she was powerless as Neubaum allegedly removed her jeans and underwear before removing his pants and underwear.

"I kept saying no to Jay Lee but he didn't listen," she testified.

Neubaum continued the assault, the girl alleged. He ejaculated on her underwear, as well as on her jeans.

After that, the girl said the two left for school together.

"I was afraid to tell anyone," she said. "I didn't want people to know."

Questioned by both Monona County Attorney Ian A. McConaughey and defense attorney Theresa Rachel, the girl said she threw her underwear away after the alleged assault but kept the jeans in a clothes hamper. After conducting tests for physical evidence, investigators said they found Neubaum's sperm on the clothing.

"When Jay Lee was told his sperm was on (the victim's) jeans, he just said it shouldn't be," Burns testified.

The trial is expected to continue on Wednesday. Because Neubaum waived his right to a jury trial, District Judge Zachary Hindman is hearing the case.

