Teen sentenced to 50 years for fatal Sioux City shooting

SIOUX CITY -- A plea agreement guaranteed that Carlos Morales would be sentenced to 50 years in prison for firing shots into a Morningside house where two dozen people were celebrating New Year's Eve.

The remaining question Friday was how long Morales would serve before he becomes eligible for parole for the Jan. 1, 2021, shooting in which 18-year-old Mia Kritis was struck and killed and three others wounded.

For her father, it wouldn't be enough, no matter what the judge decided.

"Mia was a beautiful blessing taken from our lives too soon. You murdered my baby girl. No amount of time in prison will make up for what you took from us," Kritis said in a victim impact statement that was read by Stephanie Robinson.

Because of Morales' age at the time of the shooting, District Judge Jeffrey Neary had a decision to make. He could order no mandatory minimum sentence, making Morales immediately eligible for parole, or a mandatory minimum of up to 35 years.

Woodbury County Attorney Patrick Jennings recommended a 20-year mandatory minimum. The defense sought no minimum sentence.

Neary said there was no easy answer, and whatever he decided wouldn't bring Mia back. He also said Morales is still young and hasn't reached full maturity.

"I know he's a young man, but he took someone's life," Neary said before deciding that Morales must serve 15 years in prison before he can be considered for parole.

"I understand, appreciate and accept that others might disagree with the sentence," Neary said.

Morales, 18, of Sioux City, pleaded guilty in August in Woodbury County District Court to second-degree murder and three counts of reckless use of a firearm after admitting he fired a gun while his two co-defendants also were shooting at the house.

As part of a plea agreement, Jennings reduced the original charge of first-degree murder to second degree, enabling Morales to avoid a potential sentence of life in prison had he been found guilty at trial.

Had he been an adult at the time of the shooting, Morales would have been required to serve a mandatory minimum of 35 years before he'd be eligible for parole. But Iowa law says that if a person was under age 18 at the time of an offense, a judge may suspend all or part of the prison sentence, including any mandatory minimum sentence. Morales was 10 days short of his 18th birthday at the time of the shooting.

At a November hearing, a psychologist testified that Morales, frequently charged in juvenile court since age 13, was a willing participant in the shooting and previous rehabilitation efforts were unsuccessful. Neary said that assessment contributed to his sentencing decision.

Mia's mother, Jessica Smith, said in a statement read by Jennings that she hoped Morales would use his time in prison to turn his life around.

"I'm trying hard to find forgiveness for you, but it's hard," Jennings read. "You can't change your past, but the future is still yours to make the best of."

Morales said thinks daily about how his actions have affected Mia's family.

"There are no words I can say to heal the pain I have caused," he said. "I send my condolences, and I'm sorry to the victim's family."

Morales was the third person to plead guilty to the shooting, in which at least 27 shots were fired into a house at 2636 Walker St. He pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting in the crime.

His brother Christopher Morales and Anthony Bauer, both of Sioux City, each have pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and three counts of reckless use of a firearm. Christopher Morales, 20, was sentenced to 55 years in prison, Bauer, 19, to 50 years. Both must serve the mandatory minimum of 35 years before they're eligible for parole.

Christopher Morales admitted to firing the shots that killed Kritis and wounded the others. Bauer pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting and also firing shots.

Liliana Gutierrez, 21, of Sioux City, is accused of driving Morales, his brother and Bauer to and from the shooting scene and has pleaded not guilty of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and three counts of reckless use of a firearm. Her trial is scheduled for Jan. 18.

