Teen sentenced to jail for online threat to shoot girl

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Sioux City teenager was sentenced Tuesday to 30 days in jail for using social media to threaten to shoot a Storm Lake girl.

Rachel Bowman, 19, had pleaded guilty last month in Buena Vista County District Court to one count of third-degree harassment, a simple misdemeanor.

District Associate Judge Andrew Smith gave Bowman credit for time served prior to her sentencing and ordered her to complete her jail sentence within 60 days. Bowman must pay a $100 fine.

Storm Lake police on Jan. 10, 2019, responded to a report that a 15-year-old female Storm Lake High School student had received threats on social media.

Police arrested a 17-year-old Storm Lake girl for third-degree harassment, and identified Bowman as a second suspect but could not immediately locate her. She was arrested in August in Sioux City.