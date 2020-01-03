Teen sentenced to 20 years for armed convenience store robberies

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City teenager who robbed four Sioux City convenience stores at gunpoint was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison.
Troy Armell, 19, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to four counts of second-degree robbery, each of which carried a 10-year prison sentence.
A plea agreement between Armell and the prosecution did not specify whether the sentences would be served concurrently (at the same time) or consecutively (one after the other). Assistant Woodbury County Attorney James Loomis urged District Judge Jeffrey Neary to run them consecutively for a total sentence of 40 years in prison because each crime was a separate event in which Armell had pointed an assault-style rifle at the store clerks.
"It was a violent act. It was terrifying to the victims," Loomis said.
Defense attorney Brendan Kelly asked for one 10-year sentence, saying Armell was only 18 at the time he committed the crimes and has had a troubled past that includes mental health issues and substance abuse. A shorter prison sentence, Kelly said, would allow Armell more time for rehabilitation after his release.
Armell told Neary he knows he made bad choices in his life leading up to the crimes and hoped to enter rehabilitation so he could "be a better man and father."
Neary said the sentencing decision was difficult, weighing Armell's age against the violent nature of the crimes. He settled on running two of the sentences consecutive and the other two concurrent with them for a 20-year sentence. Neary said the sentence will keep Armell in custody until his late 20s, an age at which he's observed that many youthful male offenders tend to become more mature and less likely to reoffend. Armell must serve 10 years before he's eligible for parole.
"Because of his young age, I think the balance is properly struck," Neary said.
Armell was arrested May 22 after an ex-girlfriend informed police that Armell told her that he had committed the robberies while high on drugs.
Armell robbed Casey's General Store, 4301 Stone Ave., on Nov. 6, 2018, and again weeks later on Nov. 29, Central Mart, 2501 Floyd Blvd., on Nov. 24, 2018, and White Oak Station, 2626 Court St., on Jan. 23. In each case, he was armed with an assault-style rifle and stole cash, cigarettes and alcohol.
Police viewed Armell's Facebook page and saw pictures of him wearing shoes matching those the suspect was wearing in surveillance videos and adidas running pants that were similar to those seen in one of the videos. Another photo showed Armell holding a bottle of 1800 Reposado tequila, consistent with a bottle stolen during one of the robberies.
Armell must pay $648 in restitution to Casey's. Restitution to the other two stores has yet to be determined.
A charge of commission of a specified unlawful activity was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.