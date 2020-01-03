Teen sentenced to 20 years for armed convenience store robberies

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City teenager who robbed four Sioux City convenience stores at gunpoint was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison.

Troy Armell, 19, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to four counts of second-degree robbery, each of which carried a 10-year prison sentence.

A plea agreement between Armell and the prosecution did not specify whether the sentences would be served concurrently (at the same time) or consecutively (one after the other). Assistant Woodbury County Attorney James Loomis urged District Judge Jeffrey Neary to run them consecutively for a total sentence of 40 years in prison because each crime was a separate event in which Armell had pointed an assault-style rifle at the store clerks.

"It was a violent act. It was terrifying to the victims," Loomis said.

Defense attorney Brendan Kelly asked for one 10-year sentence, saying Armell was only 18 at the time he committed the crimes and has had a troubled past that includes mental health issues and substance abuse. A shorter prison sentence, Kelly said, would allow Armell more time for rehabilitation after his release.

Armell told Neary he knows he made bad choices in his life leading up to the crimes and hoped to enter rehabilitation so he could "be a better man and father."

