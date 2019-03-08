SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who stabbed another man several times has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Anthony Medina Jr., 18, pleaded guilty Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to one count of willful injury. A charge of attempted murder was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Medina pleaded guilty to spraying then-20-year-old Aaron Smith with mace in the back yard of a home in the 900 block of 17th Street on May 25 and then punching and stabbing him. Police responding to the assault found Smith unconscious and bleeding. He required surgery for life-threatening injuries after doctors found five stab wounds to his torso and neck.
Medina was arrested a short time after the incident.