Teen who provided alcohol to hit-and-run driver gets jail, probation

DAKOTA CITY -- A South Sioux City teenager who provided tequila to a woman who later struck and killed a pedestrian with her car was sentenced Tuesday to a short jail term and probation.
District Judge Bryan Meismer sentenced Joel Perea Duenas, 19, in accordance with terms of a plea agreement to 10 days in jail and 12 months on probation for a misdemeanor charge of procuring alcohol for a minor. Perea Duenas also must pay a $500 fine and obtain a substance abuse evaluation.
Perea Duenas pleaded guilty in February to the charge, which had been reduced in his plea agreement from a felony charge of procuring alcohol for a minor resulting in serious bodily injury or death.
Perea Duenas did not speak when given the chance at his sentencing hearing in Dakota County District Court.
Perea Duenas and Maria Gonzalez-Diego hung out at his house for three hours drinking tequila on June 24. Later in the evening, Gonzalez-Diego, 20, struck Antonia Lopez De Ramirez in the intersection of East 15th and B streets in South Sioux City. Lopez De Ramirez, 62, died later at a hospital.
Gonzalez-Diego was arrested a short time later in Sioux City for second-offense operating while intoxicated, and a preliminary breath test showed her blood alcohol content at 0.292 percent, more than three times above the legal limit of 0.08 percent. Police used debris from Gonzalez-Diego's car in the street intersection to link her to the hit and run.
She was sentenced in March to 15-30 years in prison on one count of motor vehicle homicide.
