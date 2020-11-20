Teenagers charged in Sioux City burglary, robbery

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department have arrested two teenage suspects in a Nov. 15 burglary at a Sioux City home.

At around 4:09 a.m. Nov. 15, Sioux City Police Officers responded to a burglary which had already occurred. The victim told officers he was threatened at gunpoint by two males wearing masks. The suspects threatened the victim and fled with some of his personal property.

On Friday, the Sioux City Police Department located the suspects, who have not been named because of their age.

A 16-year-old Hispanic male was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary and first-degree robbery. A 16-year-old Native American male was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, going armed with intent and assault while participating in a felony.

