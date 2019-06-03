{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Two juveniles were arrested Sunday and charged with stealing a pizza delivery driver's vehicle at gunpoint.

According to a Sioux City Police Department news release, an unidentified juvenile male had placed an order with Domino's Pizza for a delivery to 2300 S. Nicollet St. When the driver arrived at the address at about 4 p.m., he was approached by a juvenile male and a juvenile female. The male displayed a handgun and told the driver to give him his money and keys.

The juveniles then left the scene in the driver's vehicle and were apprehended a short time later by Sergeant Bluff police.

The juveniles both were charged with second-degree robbery, second-degree theft, going armed with intent and fifth-degree theft.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Load comments