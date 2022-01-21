 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Tekemah woman gets probation for copper theft, damage to Monona County electrical substations

  • 0

ONAWA, Iowa -- A Nebraska woman was placed on probation for her role in the theft of copper and damage to electrical substations in rural Monona County.

Whitney Reynek, 40, of Tekemah, Nebraska, pleaded guilty in Monona County District Court to one count of trespassing. Charges of first-degree theft and first-degree criminal mischief were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Whitney Reynek mugshot

Reynek

District Judge Tod Deck on Thursday gave Reynek a deferred judgment, placed her on probation for three years and ordered her to pay a $1,025 civil penalty. She also must pay $1,000 in restitution to Northwest Iowa Power Cooperative jointly with Craig Keller.

On Aug. 21, Monona County emergency dispatchers received calls of fires at electrical substations that were causing power outages. Workers who responded discovered someone had broken into the substations and removed several feet of copper wiring, causing thousands of dollars in damages.

Reynek was charged with dropping Keller off at the substations and picking him up. She admitted in her guilty plea that she helped Keller gain access to the facilities.

People are also reading…

How to protect your information from identity theft

Keller, 40, of Onawa, has pleaded not guilty to one count of first-degree theft and five counts of first-degree criminal mischief.

Acting on a tip, Monona County Sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant at a rural Whiting, Iowa, home, where they recovered items stolen from the substations and in other burglaries in Monona County.

$1 for 13 weeks
+1 
Court stock
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: What will it take to keep schools open?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News