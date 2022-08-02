Tests show bullet found at shooting scene fired from recovered gun

SIOUX CITY — A spent bullet recovered from the scene of Martez Harrison's shooting was fired from the same revolver witnesses say Dwight Evans used to shoot and kill him.

Examination of the slug and another fired from the revolver in a state crime lab showed matching grooves and other identifying features, said Victor Murillo, an Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation criminalist who tested the gun and ammunition found in its cylinder.

A bullet recovered from Harrison's pelvis during his autopsy was too damaged to determine if it was fired from the same gun, Murillo testified Tuesday.

Prosecutors say Evans used the gun, an RG Industries 38 Special, to shoot Harrison on May 1, 2021, outside Uncle Dave's Bar while Harrison was fighting with Evans' friend Lawrence Canady. The altercation was planned retaliation for Harrison previously hitting a friend's girlfriend, prosecutors say.

Evans, 18, of Sioux City, has pleaded not guilty in Woodbury County District Court of first-degree murder and going armed with intent.

Witnesses previously testified that Evans walked up to the fight and fired a first shot that struck Harrison in the right flank. Seconds later he fired another shot into Harrison's chest/abdomen area before fleeing from the scene at 1427 W. Third St.

Forensic pathologist and associate Iowa State Medical Examiner Dr. Kelly Kruse, who performed the autopsy on Harrison's body, testified Tuesday that one shot entered the right side of the upper abdomen, injured the liver and small bowel and went through Harrison's diaphragm and left lung before exiting his back on the left side.

The other shot entered Harrison's left flank and damaged the large bowel and an artery before lodging itself in the right side of his pelvis, fracturing it.

Kruse said both wounds were potentially fatal because of the internal damage and extensive bleeding they caused.

Sioux City Fire Rescue paramedic Katrina Hoogendyk said Harrison's condition deteriorated quickly after she and her ambulance crew arrived at the scene.

"Once we got him in the ambulance, he kept declining," she said.

Harrison, 22, stopped breathing during the three-minute ride to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, and by the time the ambulance arrived at the emergency room, his heart had stopped beating and he had no pulse.

The gun was recovered about four hours later in an alley near 20th and Myrtle streets, where Evans was apprehended.

DCI criminalist Michael Schmit testified he analyzed swabs taken from the gun for DNA. He found a mixture of DNA from two people on the gun swabs, but the samples were too weak to determine whose it was.

Just before court recessed for lunch, the state rested its case after presenting two and a half days of evidence and witness testimony.

Public defender Jill Eimermann moved for a judgment of acquittal, saying the defense concedes Evans fired the gun, but asserts he was intoxicated and acting in self-defense. Senior Judge Jeffrey Poulson overruled the motion, and trial will continue Tuesday afternoon with defense witnesses.