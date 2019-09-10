SIOUX CITY -- A man and woman from Texas face federal charges after they were arrested in Sioux City with a moving van full of goods authorities believe were purchased using stolen credit card numbers.
Yuniel Sanchez, 35, of Grand Prairie, Texas, and Shannon Marlowe, 35, of Fort Worth, Texas, are scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court in Sioux City on Wednesday. A complaint filed Monday charges each with conspiracy to distribute interstate stolen property.
The two are accused of using the stolen credit card numbers to produce credit cards and making purchases totaling $36,711 at stores in Sioux City and across Iowa and Minnesota.
Sioux City police were called to the Scheels sporting goods store at Southern Hills Mall on June 11 when a store worker reported suspicious activity. Scheels stores had been notified about a suspicious couple traveling in a Penske moving van making large purchases on a credit card. In each case, the card number had to be manually entered by cashiers after several attempts to swipe the card failed. When a similar transaction occurred at the Sioux City store, workers checking security cameras saw a Penske truck parked outside and called police.
After obtaining a search warrant, officers opened the moving van and found it full of merchandise. Also inside were a credit card embossing machine, 15 forged credit cards, three laptop computers and numerous cell phones and flash drives. Officers also found 15 credit card numbers written down, but could not determine how they had been obtained.
Receipts found inside the van showed that Sanchez and Marlowe had made purchases on June 11 at Harbor Freight Tools, Pier 1 Imports and Scheels in Sioux City. Other purchases had been made from June 7-10 in Dubuque, and Mason City in Iowa and Rochester, Minnesota.
Officers later determined that the ID cards Sanchez and Marlowe had presented to officers had been stolen in Texas and the two had rented vehicles using the stolen identities and never returned them. The Penske truck seized in Sioux City had been rented in April in Texas.
Sanchez and Marlowe had been charged with 16 counts of identity theft, theft and forgery in Woodbury County District Court in June. Those charges were dismissed Tuesday after the federal complaint was filed.
