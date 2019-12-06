Texas man arrested for armed robbery outside Hard Rock

SIOUX CITY -- A Texas man is in custody on suspicion of robbing an individual at gunpoint outside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Thursday.

Robert Anderson, 26, of San Antonio, is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on one count of first-degree robbery.

According to a Sioux City Police Department news release, officers were dispatched at 9:44 p.m. to the Hard Rock parking lot, 111 Third St., where a victim reported that a man had approached his vehicle, displayed a firearm and demanded the vehicle and money. The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Officers located Anderson a short distance away and took him into custody.

Hard Rock cooperated with police and was able to assist in apprehending Anderson, Mike Adams, Hard Rock's vice president of operations, said in a statement.

"The safety of our guests and our team members are of the utmost importance to us which is why we have roaming patrols and offer security escorts should our guests request one," Adams said.

