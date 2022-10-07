Texas man charged with enticing 13-year-old Sioux City boy faces federal charge

SIOUX CITY -- A Texas man accused of traveling to Sioux City to entice a 13-year-old Sioux City boy to have sexual contact with him now faces federal prosecution.

Isaac Herrera, 21, of Brownsville, Texas, has pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of sexual exploitation of a child.

Herrera was arrested June 7 after East Middle School staff members found him outside the school looking for the boy and claiming to be his guardian before giving a fake name to an officer.

Police determined Herrera had met the boy a year and a half ago while playing online video games. In an interview with police, Herrera said he had been in town since June 1 and had been hanging around with the boy and two other 13-year-old boys at a place he was renting, court documents said.

According to a federal indictment, from March through June 7, Herrera used and attempted to use one or more minors to engage in sex acts that he planned to record on his iPhone.

A search warrant was executed on Herrera's phone, and communications between Herrera and the boy revealed conversations about the two performing sexual acts on each other. Herrera also had asked the boy to send him nude photos of himself.

Herrera was initially charged in Woodbury County District Court with enticing away a minor and lascivious acts with a child. The case was dismissed after he was indicted in federal court.