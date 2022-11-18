Texas man faces new enticement charges in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- A Texas man accused of traveling to Sioux City to have sexual contact with a 13-year-old boy faces additional federal charges.

A superseding indictment filed Nov. 8 in U.S. District Court in Sioux City charges Isaac Herrera of sexual exploitation of a child, enticement of a minor, possession of child pornography and travel for sexual conduct with a minor.

Herrera, 21, of Brownsville, Texas, has pleaded not guilty. He previously was charged only with sexual exploitation.

He was arrested June 7 after East Middle School staff members found him outside the school looking for the boy and claiming to be his guardian before giving a fake name to an officer.

Police determined Herrera had met the boy while playing online video games. In an interview with police, Herrera said he had been in town since June 1 and had been hanging around with the boy and two other 13-year-old boys at a place he was renting, court documents said.

According to the federal indictment, from March through June 7, Herrera used and attempted to use one or more minors to engage in sex acts that he planned to record on his iPhone. He had been in contact with the child since October 2020, according to the indictment.

A search warrant was executed on Herrera's phone, and communications between Herrera and the boy revealed conversations about the two performing sexual acts on each other. Herrera also had asked the boy to send him nude photos of himself.