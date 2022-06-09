Texas man gets charge of enticing 13-year-old Sioux City boy

SIOUX CITY -- A Texas man found hanging around a Sioux City school was arrested Tuesday and charged with enticing a 13-year-old boy to have sexual contact with him.

According to court documents, East Middle School staff members approached Isaac Herrera at about 8:21 a.m., and Herrera told them he was the guardian of the 13-year-old boy and was looking for him. He then gave a fake name to an officer at the scene.

Police determined that Herrera had met the boy a year and a half ago through playing online video games. In an interview with police, Herrera said he had been in town since June 1 and had been hanging around with the boy and two other 13-year-old boys at the place he was renting and had taken them shopping, court documents said.

A search warrant was executed on Herrera's phone, and communications between Herrera and the boy revealed conversations about the two performing sexual acts on each other. Herrera also had asked the boy to send him nude photos of himself, court documents said. Officers discovered that Herrera had a plane ticket to return to Texas.

Herrera, 21, of Brownsville, Texas, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on charges of enticing a minor, lascivious acts with a child -- solicitation, trespassing and making a false report. He is being held on a $10,000 cash only bond.

