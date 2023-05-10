SIOUX CITY -- A Texas man who traveled to Sioux City to have sexual contact with a 13-year-old boy has pleaded guilty of sexual exploitation of a child.

Isaac Herrera, 22, of Brownsville, Texas, entered his plea Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City.

He was arrested June 7 after East Middle School staff members found him outside the school looking for the boy and claiming to be his guardian before giving a fake name to an officer. Police determined Herrera met the boy while playing online video games. Herrera told police he came to Sioux City and had been hanging around with the boy and two other 13-year-old boys, court documents said.

A search of Herrera's phone revealed communications of a sexual nature between Herrera and the first boy, and Herrera also had asked the boy to send him nude photos of himself.

Herrera also had faced charges of tampering with a victim, destruction and alteration of records in a federal investigation, enticement of a minor, possession of child pornography and travel for sexual conduct with a minor.

A sentencing date will be set later.