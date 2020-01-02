You are the owner of this article.
Texas man pleads guilty to using stolen credit card numbers to buy goods
SIOUX CITY -- A Texas man pleaded guilty Thursday to using stolen credit card numbers to buy goods from an Iowa store.

Yuniel Sanchez, 35, of Grand Prairie, Texas, entered his plea in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to single counts of conspiracy to transport interstate stolen property, interstate transportation of stolen property, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. Eleven additional charges of wire fraud and 10 other counts of identity theft will be dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

He and Shannon Marlowe were arrested June 11 after employees at Sioux City's Scheels store at Southern Hills Mall noticed the two, who fit a description of a couple traveling across Iowa and Minnesota making suspicious purchases on a credit card. Police searched a van in the parking lot and found merchandise, a credit card embossing machine and 15 forged credit cards.

Marlowe and Sanchez were charged with using stolen credit card numbers to produce credit cards and make purchases totaling at least $24,198 in June at Harbor Freight Tools, Pier 1 Imports and Scheels in Sioux City and at stores in Clinton, Dubuque and Mason City in Iowa, and Rochester, Minnesota. Sanchez pleaded guilty to a charge alleging the unlawful purchase at Bed, Bath & Beyond in Dubuque.

Marlowe, 35, of Fort Worth, Texas, pleaded guilty last month to the same charges as Sanchez and awaits sentencing.

Yuniel Sanchez mugshot

Sanchez
