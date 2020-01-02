Texas man pleads guilty to using stolen credit card numbers to buy goods

Marlowe and Sanchez were charged with using stolen credit card numbers to produce credit cards and make purchases totaling at least $24,198 in June at Harbor Freight Tools, Pier 1 Imports and Scheels in Sioux City and at stores in Clinton, Dubuque and Mason City in Iowa, and Rochester, Minnesota. Sanchez pleaded guilty to a charge alleging the unlawful purchase at Bed, Bath & Beyond in Dubuque.