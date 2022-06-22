Texas man pleads not guilty of enticing Sioux City boy

SIOUX CITY -- A Texas man has pleaded not guilty of enticing a 13-year-old Sioux City boy to have sexual contact with him.

Isaac Herrera, 21, of Brownsville, Texas, entered his written plea Tuesday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of enticing away a minor and lascivious acts with a child.

According to court documents, Herrera was outside East Middle School on June 7 and told staff members he was the boy's guardian and was looking for him. He then gave a fake name to an officer at the scene.

Police determined Herrera had met the boy a year and a half ago while playing online video games. In an interview with police, Herrera said he had been in town since June 1 and had been hanging around with the boy and two other 13-year-old boys at a place he was renting, court documents said.

A search warrant was executed on Herrera's phone, and communications between Herrera and the boy revealed conversations about the two performing sexual acts on each other. Herrera also had asked the boy to send him nude photos of himself, court documents said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.