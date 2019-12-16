You are the owner of this article.
Texas man pleads not guilty to robbery outside Hard Rock
Texas man pleads not guilty to robbery outside Hard Rock

SIOUX CITY -- A Texas man has pleaded not guilty to robbing an individual at gunpoint outside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Robert Anderson, 26, of San Antonio, entered his written plea Friday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of first-degree robbery, assault while participating in a felony and felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, Anderson approached a parked vehicle at the Hard Rock, 111 Third St., at 9:44 p.m. on Dec. 5, opened the passenger door, displayed a firearm and demanded the victim's vehicle and "everything he had." The victim gave $20 in cash to Anderson, who fled.

Officers located Anderson a short distance away in possession of the firearm and took him into custody.

Robert Anderson mugshot

Anderson
