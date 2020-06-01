Texas pair sentenced to prison for using stolen credit cards in Sioux City

-
SIOUX CITY -- A Texas man and woman who used stolen credit card numbers to buy goods from stores in Sioux City and other Iowa cities have been sentenced to more than five years in federal prison.
Chief U.S. District Judge Leonard Strand on Friday sentenced Yuniel Sanchez, 36, of Grand Prairie, Texas,and Shannon Marlowe, 35, of Forth Worth, Texas, to 61 months in prison. Both had pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to transport interstate stolen property, interstate transportation of stolen property, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.
Eleven additional charges of wire fraud and 10 other counts of identity theft were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Marlowe and Sanchez used stolen credit card numbers to produce credit cards and make purchases totaling at least $24,198 in June at Harbor Freight Tools, Pier 1 Imports and Scheels in Sioux City and at stores in Clinton, Dubuque and Mason City in Iowa, and Rochester, Minnesota.
The two were arrested June 11 after employees at Sioux City's Scheels store at Southern Hills Mall noticed the two, who fit a description of a couple traveling across Iowa and Minnesota in a Penske moving van and making suspicious purchases on a credit card. Workers observed a Penske truck parked outside and called police. Police searched the van and found merchandise, including lawnmowers, welders, welding supplies, tools, household goods and furniture. Also inside were a credit card embossing machine, 15 forged credit cards, three laptop computers and numerous cell phones, flash drives and receipts for the purchases.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
