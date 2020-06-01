Texas pair sentenced to prison for using stolen credit cards in Sioux City

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Texas man and woman who used stolen credit card numbers to buy goods from stores in Sioux City and other Iowa cities have been sentenced to more than five years in federal prison.

Chief U.S. District Judge Leonard Strand on Friday sentenced Yuniel Sanchez, 36, of Grand Prairie, Texas,and Shannon Marlowe, 35, of Forth Worth, Texas, to 61 months in prison. Both had pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to transport interstate stolen property, interstate transportation of stolen property, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Eleven additional charges of wire fraud and 10 other counts of identity theft were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Marlowe and Sanchez used stolen credit card numbers to produce credit cards and make purchases totaling at least $24,198 in June at Harbor Freight Tools, Pier 1 Imports and Scheels in Sioux City and at stores in Clinton, Dubuque and Mason City in Iowa, and Rochester, Minnesota.