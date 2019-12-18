Texas woman pleads guilty to using stolen ID to buy goods in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- A Texas woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to using stolen credit card numbers to buy goods from an Iowa store.
Shannon Marlowe, 35, of Fort Worth, Texas, entered her plea in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to single counts of conspiracy to transport interstate stolen property, interstate transportation of stolen property, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. She had faced 11 additional charges of wire fraud and 10 other counts of identity theft.
You have free articles remaining.
She and Yuniel Sanchez were arrested June 11 after employees at Sioux City's Scheels sporting goods store at Southern Hills Mall noticed the two, who fit a description of a suspicious couple traveling across Iowa and Minnesota in a Penske moving van and known to be making suspicious purchases on a credit card. Police searched the van and found merchandise, a credit card embossing machine and 15 forged credit cards.
Marlowe and Sanchez are accused of using stolen credit card numbers to produce credit cards and make purchases totaling at least $24,198 in June at Harbor Freight Tools, Pier 1 Imports and Scheels in Sioux City and at stores in Clinton, Dubuque and Mason City in Iowa, and Rochester, Minnesota. Marlowe pleaded guilty to a charge alleging the unlawful purchase at Bed, Bath & Beyond in Dubuque.
Sanchez, 35, of Grand Prairie, Texas, is scheduled to stand trial March 2 in federal court on single counts of conspiracy to transport interstate stolen property, interstate transportation of stolen property, 12 counts of wire fraud and 11 counts of aggravated identity theft.