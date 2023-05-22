A Scott County jury is deciding the fate of the Davenport man accused in the 2021 murder of 14-year-old Jamon Winfrey.

Assistant Scott County Attorney Elizabeth O'Donnell and defense attorney Beau Bergmann finished closing arguments Monday afternoon in the trial of 19-year-old John Eddie Hanes III.

Hanes is charged with first-degree murder and armed intimidation. Prosecutors said he fired the 9 mm bullet that killed Winfrey on Feb. 24, 2021 near the intersection of 13th and Farnham streets.

The trial started Monday, May 15, with jury selection, then four solid days of testimony from witnesses for the state.

Chrystian Z. Smith, 19, and Javon Combs, 21, initially were charged with first-degree murder and armed intimidation in the case. Police said Smith drove a Hyundai Santa Fe that was used during the shooting and that Combs and Hanes fired handguns during the incident.

Prosecutor's closing argument

O'Donnell's closing argument focused on testimony from multiple witnesses that she said, taken together, showed beyond a reasonable doubt that Hanes fired the bullet that killed Winfrey.

Combs became a witness for the prosecution just days before the start of the trial, agreeing to a plea deal that will put him in prison for a minimum of 20 years on three felony counts of intimidation with a deadly weapon and one felony count of willful injury.

He testified last week that Hanes had a Glock handgun with him on the day Winfrey was killed. He told jurors that he started firing at the black Nissan in which Winfrey was a passenger. He said he ran out of ammunition and was hit by a bullet fired by Freddie Cooks, who was in a Honda Odyssey van that was traveling alongside the Nissan.

LaShya Kirk and Darrell "Bill" Thomas also were in the Sante Fe with the defendant during the incident but were not charged with any crimes.

Both told investigators that Hanes had a Glock on the day of the shooting, and he stepped out of the Sante Fe to fire multiple rounds at the Nissan, driven by Dale Shorter. Winfrey was in the front passenger seat of the Nissan.

O'Donnell pointed to a photo that showed Kirk and Hanes huddled together while Hanes pointed a handgun at the camera. That photo was time stamped Feb. 22, 2021, two days before Winfrey was killed.

Kirk and Hanes were in a relationship at the time of the shooting.

The prosecutor also reminded the jurors of a photo of Thomas, holding a Glock while in the Sante Fe. That photo was taken less than an hour before police were dispatched to the shooting scene.

Defense questions "assumptions"

Bergmann, Hanes' defense attorney, called the prosecution's case a "house built upon sand."

He pointed to the "assumption" that there were just three guns fired at the scene — Hanes' Glock, Combs' 40-caliber handgun and the Springfield XD-9 fired by Cooks.

Bergmann told jurors that the idea there was no gun in the black Nissan occupied by Shorter and Winfrey was an assumption. He suggested that Shorter could have had a Glock with him in the Nissan and accidently shot Winfrey in the seat next to him as they ducked to avoid the shots fired at the car.

He also told jurors the idea that Hanes had the Glock at the time of the shooting could be questioned by the photo of Thomas with a Glock less that an hour before Winfrey was killed.

Bergmann asked jurors if it was possible that Thomas, who was seated in the passenger's side of the Sante Fe directly behind Hanes, could have done the shooting. He pointed out that Kirk and Thomas are cousins and Kirk could have lied to make Hanes the shooter.

The other defendants

If found guilty of first-degree murder, intimidation with a weapon, or accountable for the death of Winfrey, Hanes will be the third person sentenced in the case.

Before Combs made his deal, Smith pleaded guilty in February to a single count of attempted murder. His plea was part of an agreement with the Scott County Attorney’s Office.

District Court Judge Henry Latham sentenced Smith to up to 25 years in an Iowa prison on the attempted murder charge, according to court records. He must serve a minimum of six years before he could be eligible for parole or work release.

Smith faced a jury trial in the matter, which was conducted in November 2022, but the jury could not reach a verdict. A second trial was pending when he entered his plea.