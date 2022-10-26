The disappearance of Sydney Loofe: 'Vampires and a verdict' | Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles podcast

Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles is a show that shares true crime stories through readings of newspaper articles and interviews with the journalists who reported on the stories.

This is the fifth and final episode of the series, so you should jump back to part one and get up to speed if you need to, making sure not to skip the bonus episode interview with Lincoln Journal Star reporter Lori Pilger about her coverage of the trial as it was happening as well as the present state of Trail's appeal to the State Supreme Court.

For this set of episodes we'll be traveling to Wilber, Nebraska, where, in November of 2017, 24-year-old Sydney Loofe left work to go on a second date with someone she met on a dating app, and she never came home.

The events that followed centered around Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell, who were eventually convicted in the case, and were bizarre in the way they unfolded on social media and in the courtroom.

The Lincoln Journal Star and Omaha World-Herald covered the story as it broke and navigated the circus-like atmosphere that developed in the courtroom and in conversations with Aubrey Trail.

The articles are linked below and if you appreciate what we're doing with this program, we encourage you to invest in local journalism and support whichever newspaper serves your community.

We're already hard at work on our next series, with a new co-host, so look forward to more info about that very soon and make sure you're subscribed wherever you get your podcasts.

Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles, a product of Lee Enterprises, is produced, recorded, edited and hosted by Chris Lay.